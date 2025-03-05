Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVLG
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Featured Stories
