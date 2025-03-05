Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

