CRA International (CRAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $193.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.90. CRA International has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $398,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,664,302.22. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,864.45. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,790 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

