Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Crane Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CR opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. Crane has a one year low of $123.82 and a one year high of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Crane by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Crane by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

