Crew Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,200. This represents a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,790 shares of company stock valued at $23,161,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.