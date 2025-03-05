Crew Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,612 BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTWO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $843,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XTWO opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

