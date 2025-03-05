Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

