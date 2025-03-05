CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $390.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 765.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

