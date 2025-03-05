CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CFO James E. Perry Sells 145 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $301.81 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.10 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,638,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,079,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

