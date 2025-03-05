CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $408,064,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,574,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,626 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

