Cypress Capital Group Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.70.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,064 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

