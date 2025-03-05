Cypress Capital Group Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $516.24 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

