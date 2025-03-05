Cypress Capital Group Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after acquiring an additional 738,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

