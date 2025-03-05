Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Daktronics Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 480,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.41. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,381.25. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

