Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 428.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
DPBSF stock opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.33. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$43.40.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
