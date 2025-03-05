Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,669,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of Destiny Tech100 stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Destiny Tech100 has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYZ. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

