Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Holdings Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 161,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 62,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

