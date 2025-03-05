Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Boosted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 8.8% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $68,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

