Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,744,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,782,000 after buying an additional 988,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diodes by 19.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 947,118 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $7,791,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Diodes by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Diodes by 361.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

