Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Posts Earnings Results

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
DLG stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.58).
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.