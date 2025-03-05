Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Posts Earnings Results

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DLG stock opened at GBX 276.80 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.10 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 280.20 ($3.58).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

