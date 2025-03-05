Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 152886694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,180,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 141,941 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 205,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 299,744 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

