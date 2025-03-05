DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 941,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 233,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of DNOW by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. DNOW has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

