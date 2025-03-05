Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Guggenheim

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $132.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,934. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

