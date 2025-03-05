DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

