Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Eaton worth $748,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.65.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $278.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.45 and its 200-day moving average is $332.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

