Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 21st

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

