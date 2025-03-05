Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $123,316.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,384,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,064,855.25. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 170,922 shares of company stock worth $1,644,161 in the last ninety days.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.