Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ENX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
