Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

