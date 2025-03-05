Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 2.8 %
EDUC opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
