Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:EW opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.