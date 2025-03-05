Elekta AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
