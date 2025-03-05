Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Stock Up 0.2 %

ERJ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Embraer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Embraer by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 506,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Embraer by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.