enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading 23.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
enCore Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About enCore Energy
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
Featured Articles
