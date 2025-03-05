Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Enovix accounts for approximately 4.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Enovix worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after buying an additional 182,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 2,468.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 565,698 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

