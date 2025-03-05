Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BDX FY2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $14.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.36. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $224.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,163.67. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $139,741.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,949.51. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock worth $2,370,309 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

