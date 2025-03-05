Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for APLS Q1 Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $179,288.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,810.50. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $95,208.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,483.60. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock worth $1,810,479 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 735,160 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $824,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

