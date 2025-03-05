Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Euro Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

Euro Tech Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

