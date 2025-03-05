Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Euro Tech stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
Euro Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.