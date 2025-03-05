Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.
About Evertz Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.