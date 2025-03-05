Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

