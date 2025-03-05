EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, Zacks reports. EVgo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGO opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,760. The trade was a 79.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $75,077.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,989.60. This represents a 56.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

