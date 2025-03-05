Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

