Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.15% from the company’s current price.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Evolus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Evolus stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Evolus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

