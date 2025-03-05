Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

