Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,305 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Exelixis worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Exelixis by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 350,026 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,343 shares of company stock worth $4,789,234 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

