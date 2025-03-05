Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,387,000 after buying an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,830,000 after buying an additional 187,903 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,060,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.40 and its 200-day moving average is $285.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

