Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.76% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGIE opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

