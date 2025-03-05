Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.