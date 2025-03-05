Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,053 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

