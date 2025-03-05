Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $128,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

