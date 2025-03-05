FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 329,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

