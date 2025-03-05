Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 657 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

