Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $619.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

